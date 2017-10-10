Domino's High School Football Player of the Week: Picayune running back Shaun Anderson

Shaun Anderson takes advantage of his quickness to off-set his so-called lack of size at 5-foot-7, 165 pounds.

On Friday, Anderson resembled a tidal wave, swiftly moving over, around and through Stone defenders on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College football turf. He propelled the Maroon Tide to a thrilling 42-35 win.

When Tomcat defenders had Anderson in their sights, he quickly vanished...blazing for the end zone. Anderson picked up yards in bunches...401 to be exact and raced into the end zone five times...from 63, 64, 72, 74 and 65 yards.

He's the Domino's Player of the Week.

Anderson said, "It just felt great to see my team win. Do what I had to do. Great offensive line. They worked hard all week and the coaches made great play calls."

Anderson has 1,236 yards rushing this season with 14 touchdowns. He has averaged 8.5 yards a carry. Picayune head coach Dodd Lee knew was Anderson broke free, he would take it the distance.

"He got on the second level untouched and when he does that he has a good chance to break a long run, "said coach Lee. "Pretty nifty with his legs. He's got good speed. He's got a lot of strength for a 5-7, 165 pound kid."

Anderson and his Picayune Maroon Tide take a six game winning streak to Long Beach Friday night in a Region 4-5A showdown. The Maroon Tide are tied with Hattiesburg for the top spot at 3 and 0. The 5 and 2 Bearcats are 2 and 1 in the region race.

A week from this Friday the Picayune Maroon Tide will have a home game with undefeated Hattiesburg. So, the Region championship should be decided over the next two Friday's.

