The Gulfport Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Mattie Burns, 34, was last seen driving a black Lincoln LS. She last wore a red hat, a University of Alabama t-shirt, red and black skirt, and red shoes.

Burns was described to police officers as a 5’09” and 237 lbs.

If you have any information on Bone’s whereabouts, please contact the Gulfport Police Department at (228)868-5959.

