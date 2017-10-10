Jackson County EMA and MEMA working to assess Nate damage

In Jackson County, MEMA and the Jackson County EMA are assessing damage to people's homes from Hurricane Nate.

In the Bayou Cumbest area of Moss Point, resident L.C. Place says Nate's floods damaged some of his most prized possessions on his birthday.

Place says, "I'm in a car club, and they wished me happy birthday. I replied, 'I lost a Corvette, a Mercedes, a Harley Davidson and an El Camino I've cruised the coast in for years.'"



After Katrina, Place elevated his home by 18 ft., but Nate sent five feet of water swiftly rushing towards the lower level where he keeps his vehicles.



"My water tank is elevated, my washer and dryer is elevated. I still have a downstairs. It's enclosed, so it's considered part of the house for insurance purposes,” said Place.

Anthony Johnson with Jackson County EMA says this is the first day his office has worked together with MEMA to determine damage estimates.



Johnson say, "People are out doing their best right now, the recovery efforts are ongoing. You can see a big difference from Sunday to today. They've been out there working, and getting things back to normal. Now, we're out doing assessments and trying to get all the information together."



Earl Etheridge with the Jackson County EMA says they've been notified of at least 300 homes, 20 businesses and 22 public buildings in the county that sustained damage due to Nate.

He says he's requested additional help from MEMA to make sure all initial damage can be assessed within the required 30 days.

