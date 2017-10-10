FEMA assistance not available yet for people with property damage caused by Hurricane Nate

As of now, there is no FEMA assistance available for individual residents who suffered property damage from Hurricane Nate.

According to officials, county assessments must be done first since it is currently unclear if the damages will reach the level to qualify Coast residents for aid from FEMA.

"Any request for federal assistance would be based on homes destroyed or sustained major damage and were uninsured or under insured," said Lee Smithson, MEMA Director. "Right now the majority of early assessments have none destroyed and a few with major damage."

People with damage should report it to their county Emergency Management Agency and can also apply for assistance on FEMA's website: https://www.disasterassistance.gov/

Assistance is now available through some volunteer agencies.

