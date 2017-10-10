Margaritaville Resort to reopen Sunday

Caranna said the resort will open will only half its rooms, but all amenities will be available. (Photo source: WLOX)

Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi will reopen just a week after Hurricane Nate’s storm surge pushed water into the first floor of the resort. Margaritaville will reopen Sunday at 11 a.m.

Wind and water caused an estimated $7.5 million in total damage to the resort. Biloxi City Councilman Kenny Glavan was there when the storm hit and walked through the water as it washed through the first floor.

Cono Caranna, with Margaritaville, said there were fears the resort would remain closed for a month while repairs were underway.

“Due to damage from the wind and water, we lost our elevators and escalators, and were fearful that we might have been closed until mid-November,” said Cono Caranna of Margaritaville. “After some due diligence, we learned we can make some repairs that will enable us to utilize two of our elevators and reopen about 170 of our rooms. Everything else will be ready to go and we’re happy to welcome back employees and guests.”

Caranna said the resort will open will only half its rooms, but all amenities will be available.

