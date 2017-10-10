Margaritaville Resort to reopen Sunday

Hurricane Nate left a good bit of cleanup to do on our coast.More >>
Two containers containing hazardous materials washed up beachfront in Jackson County on Monday. Since then, more have drifted ashore, a result of the storm surge from last weekend's arrival of Hurricane Nate.More >>
Seniors across the coast are getting advice on how to live a happier and healthier life at the biannual WLOX Senior Fair.More >>
Gulfport police have identified the suspect they’re looking for in connection to a shooting at the William Bell Apartments on 65th Ave.More >>
Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi will reopen just a week after Hurricane Nate’s storm surge pushed water into the first floor of the resort. Margaritaville will reopen Sunday at 11 a.m.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.More >>
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.More >>
HB 1523 is part of a wave of religious exemption laws that are a backlash to the legalization of marriage equality. But even among its peers, HB 1523 stands out as extreme.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.More >>
A 27-year-old man from Alexandria has been arrested for allegedly raping an elderly patient at the hospital where he was employed.More >>
