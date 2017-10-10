Pot candies, oil, 'shatter' seized in Gulfport bust

The search in Long Beach for a 14-year-old boy who walked away from his home over the weekend is over. Police Chief Billy Seal said Lane Patrick Poolson safely returned home Tuesday.More >>
A Gulfport man was arrested after authorities found nearly $15,000 worth of marijuana products in his home, according to Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for the 75-year-old man who authorities believe walked away from a Vicksburg nursing home facility Monday afternoon.More >>
Gulfport police are investigating a shooting at the William Bell Apartments on 65th Ave. Sgt. Joshua Bromen said one person was shot and taken to Memorial Hospital, but the injuries are not life threatening.More >>
Hurricane Nate formed quickly and made a beeline for the Mississippi coast. It was the fastest moving Hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico in recorded history. That meant not much time to prepare. But prepare we did.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.More >>
A relentless storm of wildfires in Northern California are ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole suburban neighborhoods.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.More >>
The 11-year-old and her two younger siblings had been waiting for two years for a judge to approve their foster parents’ adoption petition.More >>
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.More >>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.More >>
