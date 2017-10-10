Pot candies, oil, 'shatter' seized in Gulfport bust

A Gulfport man was arrested after authorities found nearly $15,000 worth of marijuana products in his home, according to Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Investigators received a search warrant to enter the home of Homer Russell Smith, 40, after a two-week investigation.

Director Dowdy of the MBN says that authorities seized more than one pound of marijuana, 760 units of edible THC candies, more than 100 THC oil vape cartridges, and nearly 30 grams of "shatter," and extremely high THC solid form of marijuana.

“THC, the mind-altering ingredient in marijuana, can be engineered to be hundreds of times stronger than usual,” said Dowdy. “There’s no quality control, so there’s no way of knowing precisely how much THC you are ingesting.”

Also seized were five firearms, including one that had been reported stolen, and more than $11,000 in cash.

Smith faces a charge of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. He was booked at Harrison County Jail and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

With Halloween around the corner, MBN officials emphasize caution due to people who may pass off drug-laced candies as Halloween treats. Dowdy reminds families to “beware of the treats you purchase or consume.”

The investigation into Smith is ongoing and agents expect to make more arrests.

