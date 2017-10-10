Port of Gulfport back in business

On Tuesday, the sound of machinery rang throughout south Pascagoula.More >>
In Jackson County, MEMA and the Jackson County EMA are assessing damage to people's homes from Hurricane Nate.More >>
As of now, there is no FEMA assistance available for individual residents who suffered property damage from Hurricane Nate.More >>
Damage assessment continues all along the coast following Hurricane Nate. After having all operations put on hold, the Port of Gulfport is back in business with the first ship arriving at the port Tuesday.More >>
Hurricane Nate left a good bit of cleanup to do on our coast.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.More >>
An East Feliciana Parish man died Monday morning after he was shot outside his home.More >>
The woman who pulled a gun at a Cleveland barber school because her child's haircut was taking too long was sentenced to six months in prison.More >>
HB 1523 is part of a wave of religious exemption laws that are a backlash to the legalization of marriage equality. But even among its peers, HB 1523 stands out as extreme.More >>
