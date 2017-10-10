Gulfport police investigating shooting on 65th Ave.

Gulfport police are responding to a shooting in the 1700 block of 65th Ave. Sgt. Joshua Bromen said one person was shot and taken to Memorial Hospital, but the injuries are not life threatening.

Investigators are on the scene now interviewing witnesses. Bromen said it appears the shooting could be domestic related.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.