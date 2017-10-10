Gulfport police identify ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect

Gulfport police are investigating a shooting at the William Bell Apartments. (Photo source: WLOX)

Gulfport police have identified the suspect they’re looking for in connection to a shooting at the William Bell Apartments on 65th Ave.

Sgt. Joshua Bromen said officers are looking for 19-year-old Eric Demond Hamilton. Hamilton is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault.

Bromen said officers responded to the shooting around 11:17 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, Hamilton shot a man after an argument in a parking lot. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, Bromen said.

Police said Hamilton should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

