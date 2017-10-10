Long Beach police looking for 14-year-old boy

Gulfport police are responding to a shooting in the 1700 block of 65th Ave. Sgt. Joshua Bromen said one person was shot, but the injuries are not life threatening.More >>
The Long Beach Police Department is asking for help finding a 14-year-old boy who reportedly left his home Sunday and hasn’t been seen since.More >>
Hurricane Nate formed quickly and made a beeline for the Mississippi coast. It was the fastest moving Hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico in recorded history. That meant not much time to prepare. But prepare we did.More >>
Seniors across the coast are getting advice on how to live a happier and healthier life today at the biannual WLOX Senior Fair.More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for the 75-year-old man who authorities believe walked away from a Vicksburg nursing home facility Monday afternoon.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.More >>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.More >>
The 11-year-old and her two younger siblings had been waiting for two years for a judge to approve their foster parents’ adoption petition.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
HB 1523 is part of a wave of religious exemption laws that are a backlash to the legalization of marriage equality. But even among its peers, HB 1523 stands out as extreme.More >>
