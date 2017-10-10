Long Beach police looking for 14-year-old boy

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for help finding a 14-year-old boy who reportedly left his home Sunday and hasn’t been seen since.

Police Chief Billy Seal said Lane Patrick Poolson was last seen at his home on Shalimar Dr. around 8 p.m. Sunday. Lane had a black book bag packed with clothes and left on foot, Seal said.

The 14-year-old is 5-foot-6 and weighs 130 pounds. He was wearing an orange shirt with blue jeans and black shoes the last time he was seen.

If you have any information on Lane’s whereabouts, please contact the Long Beach Police Department at 1-877-787-5898 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

