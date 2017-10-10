14-year-old Long Beach boy safely at home - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

14-year-old Long Beach boy safely at home

Lane Patrick Poolson (Photo source: Long Beach Police Department) Lane Patrick Poolson (Photo source: Long Beach Police Department)
LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) -

The search in Long Beach for a 14-year-old boy who walked away from his home over the weekend is over. Police Chief Billy Seal said Lane Patrick Poolson safely returned home Tuesday.

Police asked for help looking for Lane after he reportedly walked away from his home on Shalimar Dr. on Sunday.

