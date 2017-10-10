WLOX Editorial: We learned from Hurricane Katrina and it showed when Nate hit

Hurricane Nate formed quickly and made a beeline for the Mississippi coast. It was the fastest moving Hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico in recorded history. That meant not much time to prepare. But prepare we did.

Governor Phil Bryant is proud of the people who live here; the people who understand what Nate could have done. We agree. The people of South Mississippi got out of low lying areas, they adhered to the curfew and stayed off the roads, roads where the surge of Nate came up quickly. And nobody died.

Of course, we have plenty of damage and the coast is hurt, but we agree with those who point out that we learned a lot from Hurricane Katrina and it showed when Nate hit. We built back higher and stronger. We know this storm was not as big and bad as some others. But a Hurricane hit the Mississippi Coast Head on. Some would say we dodged a bullet. We disagree. We say the Mississippi Gulf Coast took a bullet and we are alive and well and open for business.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

