WLOX Senior Fair in Biloxi

Seniors across the coast are getting advice on how to live a happier and healthier life at the biannual WLOX Senior Fair.

Attendees had a chance to get information and talk to people, face to face, about how to make their golden years some of the best years.

Hundreds of senior citizens were expected to turn out. The information available to seniors ranges from medical services and health insurance to assisted living.

"If you look around here you can see so many different services," said Michael Delgado, of Humana insurance. "The vendors that are available, and as they go to each booth, they're able to get information for that particular need in their lives."

"It's a great way just for branding, for getting our name out there for future reference. Maybe you don't need us now, but you will one day, and maybe you or maybe your friends need us. So, that's the hope and the prayer is that we can touch so many lives here," said Jennifer Eustis, with Methodist Senior Services Seashore Highlands.

The senior fair is also about getting out and having fun. Seniors are able to spend time with friends and get the chance to win plenty of door prizes.

"Seniors really enjoy getting out, and there's not enough activities and events for them," said Kearn Cherry, of PRN Healthcare. "So, every time there's an event like this, you see a large turnout, because they don't have a lot to do all day, and a lot of them are lonely."

The senior fair ran from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Biloxi Civic Center on Howard Ave.

