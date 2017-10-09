Silver alert issued for missing Vicksburg man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old James Wesley Jenkins of Vicksburg.

Jenkins is described as a 5 ft. tall black male, weighing 150 pounds, with short black and gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Monday walking east, away from the Shady Lawn Nursing Home located on Shady Lawn Place in Vicksburg.

Family members say Mr. Jenkins suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. James Wesley Jenkins, contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-631-8800.

