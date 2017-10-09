Ocean Springs residents continue recovering from Hurricane Nate damage

It's probably not the way these kids thought they would be spending their holiday out of school. (Image Source: WLOX News)

The pier at the Lake Mars boat launch was rebuilt after Hurricane Katrina, and Hurricane Nate took it out again. (Image Source: WLOX News)

It's probably not the way these kids thought they would be spending their holiday out of school: raking debris and picking up broken branches, but the damage could have been much worse.

“Kids probably didn't enjoy the trash and stuff because they got to get out here and clean up,” said an Ocean Springs man.

Hurricane Nate brought some tough winds and a fierce storm surge that wreaked havoc on property along the beach front. Thankfully spared one Ocean Springs man's property. However, it didn't have mercy on his favorite fishing spot.

“The pier got messed up real bad,” he said.

The pier at the Lake Mars boat launch was rebuilt after Hurricane Katrina, and Hurricane Nate took it out again. Clean up crews have been working around the clock to straighten up the mess made by Nate. The Lang’s spent their day taking the boards off their windows.

They evacuated to Monroe, Louisiana during the storm.

“We were trying to decide whether to go too, and so Sunday morning we listened to the news and we decided that we would leave. Then we decided that we'd stay. Then we decided that we would leave. Then she said I need to go to Lowe's and get some plywood,” said Richard Lang.

Hurricane Nate didn't exactly put the boards to the test, and Lang is perfectly okay with that. He's also confident in their decision to evacuate.

“I guess it's better to leave then stay and it could have been different circumstances,” said Lang.

The Lake Mars pier is going to need a lot of work. For now, the boat launch remains closed until further notice.

