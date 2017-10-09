East Central head coach Seth Smith has inspired his undefeated Hornets team

Coach Seth Smith was hired in 2013 to rebuild the East Central High School Football team. He had previously served as defensive coordinator at Pearl River Central and molded the Blue Devils into a solid defensive unit.

Coach Smith has his 2017 undefeated Hornets in contention for the Region 8-4A title and they have the ability to make a run at the Class 4A State Championship.

Seth Smith is a highly enthusiastic head coach who pulls the right strings in getting his players prepared both physically and mentally. Coach Smith credits his success to his players.

"It's incredible how blessed we've been with the quality of kids we have, "said Smith. "Everything we have been able to accomplish is a tribute to our kids. They work hard. You know they do all the little things that you ask and when you coach you can't block, you can't tackle. It's up to them to do it and they have bought in and we have been very fortunate because of that."

Smith and his Hornets rely on a solid rushing attack.

Smith said, "We're a run first team. That's no surprise we feel like with the best running back in the state in TTony Brown. We love our offensive line and what coach Huff has done there."

187 pound senior Tony Brown has been powerful running past defenders having generated 1,136 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. He's averaged 9.9 yards a carry and 189.3 yards per game.

Another key factor in East Central's success has been the defense. Junior linebacker Avery White has piled up a team leading 85 tackles and senior linebacker Cade Miles has 70 tackles. Miles had this to say about head coach Smith.

"The last few years he's brought us higher and higher every year and he's a great coach., "said Miles. "I wouldn't want anybody else to be my coach.

In his first season as the head coach at East Central, Seth Smith and his Hornets took their lumps and posted 1 win and 10 losses. The following year. 5 wins. In 2015, 7 wins. Last season East Central bolted to 8 wins.

His 2017 undefeated Hornets have reeled-off 6 consecutive victories and entertain St. Stanislaus in a Region 8-4A Showdown. Both the East Central and the 4 and 3 Rockachaws are 2-0 in the region standings.

The St. Stanislaus-East Central game will be one of the six games to be featured on the Friday Night Football Showdown.

