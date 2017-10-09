City of Biloxi working to assess damage to harbors

The City of Biloxi and the Department of Marine Resources are working together to return the city's harbors back into working order after Hurricane Nate.

According to Biloxi CAO Mike Leonard, Nate may have caused millions of dollars in damage to the city's harbors and marinas.

"Power is still out for individual slips at Point Cadet Marina near the Golden Nugget, and the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor, next to the Hard Rock," says city spokesman Vincent Creel.

Biloxi officials are currently working to restore electricity and make sure all submerged debris is clear before allowing boaters return their vessels from the Back Bay.

The city is continuing to validate the structural integrity of the inlets. Many boaters have returned to their slips with caution wisdom from fellow boaters.

Biloxi resident Joey Marshall says, "We're relieved to be back home, so to speak, in our slip. Even though it will probably be a while before we can get power back. It's nice to be back and be hooked up to fresh water and everything. And we've got a generator."

Meanwhile, the city says they've asked MDMR to assist by using side-sonar equipment to sweep priority areas of the harbors and marinas.

Creel says the city is using bypass pumps to overcome salt water damage to five or six of the city's waste water pumps. He also mentioned several piers along the waterfront that still need to be fully assessed for water damage.

The city is asking residents to pull storm debris, and put it to the curb.

Leonard says Biloxi Public Works crews are working to pick up debris around the city.

