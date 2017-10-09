Rat poison found near popular dog walking spot in Long Beach

The Long Beach Police Department is investigating a report that someone is trying to poison dogs at the walking track at the Senior Activity Center, according to a Facebook post from the mayor’s office.

The post says police found “a large concentration” of rat poison and rubber gloves used by the person spreading the poison.

“This is both a violation of State Law as well as violation of Long Beach City Ordinance,” the post says.

Similar incidents have been reported in other cities on the coast, the post says.

If you see any suspicious activity or vehicles near the track, Long Beach police ask you to call Animal Control Officer Kerry Hall.

