SRE crews close to wrapping up restoration work

It has been less than 48 hours since Hurricane Nate blew through, and power crews are already starting to wrap up their restoration work.

It has been a busy and steady process for linemen and power crews with Singing River Electric Cooperative to get 33,000 meters back up and running since the storm.

The outages were widespread, but workers were able to knock out a majority of the power restoration during the first 24 hours after Hurricane Nate came through. They did this with the help of eight different Mississippi electric cooperatives and six contracting companies.

It has been a while since our last hurricane here on the coast, and Lorri Freeman, with Singing River Electric, said a lot has changed to make their jobs more efficient.

“There are logistical changes that we’ve done. One thing we’ve done is in the morning when they come in, we hand them a cold pack for their lunch and then go throughout the day, and we don’t feed them till later that night, because they have their lunch with them,” said Freeman. “So, logistically, things have changed. In addition to that, we have social media. We didn’t used to have social media, so we’re able to talk live and have that conversation with members during a crisis and after the crisis and remind them of things.”

As of Monday morning, there were only about 1,000 homes without power in Jackson County, and that number was quickly going down.

