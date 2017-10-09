MDEQ orders beaches to remain closed

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has ordered all Mississippi Gulf Coast beaches to remain closed until debris from Hurricane Nate can be removed and water can be tested for safety.More >>
A boil water notice has been issued for the Gulf Park Estates area of Jackson County after Hurricane Nate caused widespread power outages in South Mississippi.More >>
Tropical Storm Ophelia formed in the Atlantic on Monday morning and is expected to become a hurricane, posing no U.S. threat.More >>
Hurricane Nate short-circuited the air conditioning system at key Jackson County office buildings. Consequently, the courthouse on Magnolia Street, the county services complex on Canty Street, and the chancery courts building are all closed. Jackson County leaders will update WLOX News when they repair the air conditioning system and reopen those offices.More >>
Hurricane Nate hammered the Mississippi Gulf Coast for more than 12 hours Saturday.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
The family’s car was targeted by what police believe was a random drive-by shooting.More >>
Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.More >>
The man faces several charges, including disturbing the peace and destruction of property.More >>
Tropical Storm Ophelia formed in the Atlantic, but is not expected to hit the U.S. mainland.More >>
Dove has issued an apology after releasing a series of images that many are calling 'racist' in a Facebook ad.More >>
East Cleveland police have located the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was found walking alone wearing just a shirt Sunday morning.More >>
In the week since the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas that left 58 dead, federal agents have scoured through the thousands of items concertgoers left behind, Sunday, agents began returning the belongings to their owners.More >>
Residents in Lake, Mendocino, Napa and Sonoma counties are being forced to evacuate their homes, with a nearby wildfire even causing the evacuation of a hospital in Santa Rosa, in Sonoma County.More >>
