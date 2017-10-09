MDEQ orders beaches to remain closed

Boat crashed ashore next to Ken Combs Pier in Gulfport. (Photo source: WLOX News)

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has ordered all Mississippi Gulf Coast beaches to remain closed until debris from Hurricane Nate can be removed and water can be tested for safety.

MDEQ says sand beach areas can be opened at the discretion of city and county officials, but water access will remain closed as a public health precaution.

The beaches will be closed for recreation until two consecutive water samples show bacteria levels are longer a threat to human health.

Follow this link to learn more about the MDEQ’s beach monitoring program: http://opcgis.deq.state.ms.us/beaches/.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.