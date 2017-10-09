Boil water advisory lifted for Gulf Park Estates - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Boil water advisory lifted for Gulf Park Estates

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The boil water notice affecting more than 1,700 homes in the Gulf Park Estates area of Jackson County has been lifted, utility officials announced Thursday.

The boil water notice was put into place after power outages caused by Hurricane Nate affected the water system servicing the area.

