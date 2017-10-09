Boil water advisory in effect for Gulf Park Estates

A boil water notice has been issued for the Gulf Park Estates area of Jackson County after Hurricane Nate caused widespread power outages in South Mississippi.

Utility officials say power outages affected the entire water system servicing the sprawling neighborhood.

Those affected should boil their water for at least one minute before drinking, brushing teeth, or washing food.

Residents will be notified when the boil water notice is lifted.

