Jackson County closes some of its offices due to storm damage

It's the Monday after Nate. It's time to get a better assessment of the damage across South Mississippi.

One problem being addressed is in Jackson County. The hurricane short-circuited the air conditioning system at key Jackson County office buildings. Consequently, the courthouse on Magnolia Street, the county services complex on Canty Street, and the chancery courts building are all closed. Jackson County leaders will update WLOX News when they repair the air conditioning system and reopen those offices.

