Jackson County closes some of its offices due to storm damage

Hurricane Nate short-circuited the air conditioning system at key Jackson County office buildings. Consequently, the courthouse on Magnolia Street, the county services complex on Canty Street, and the chancery courts building are all closed. Jackson County leaders will update WLOX News when they repair the air conditioning system and reopen those offices.More >>
Hurricane Nate short-circuited the air conditioning system at key Jackson County office buildings. Consequently, the courthouse on Magnolia Street, the county services complex on Canty Street, and the chancery courts building are all closed. Jackson County leaders will update WLOX News when they repair the air conditioning system and reopen those offices.More >>
Hurricane Nate hammered the Mississippi Gulf Coast for more than 12 hours Saturday.More >>
Hurricane Nate hammered the Mississippi Gulf Coast for more than 12 hours Saturday.More >>
The Mississippi Gaming Commission has given the all-clear for coast casinos to reopen, starting at 11:30am.More >>
The Mississippi Gaming Commission has given the all-clear for coast casinos to reopen, starting at 11:30am.More >>
South Mississippian's have learned a lot since August 29th, 2005 when Hurricane Katrina made landfall.More >>
South Mississippian's have learned a lot since August 29th, 2005 when Hurricane Katrina made landfall.More >>
Whenever a hurricane or tropical storm hits the Mississippi Gulf Coast, it brings with it a tidal surge and that picks up sand and drops it onto Highway 90.More >>
Whenever a hurricane or tropical storm hits the Mississippi Gulf Coast, it brings with it a tidal surge and that picks up sand and drops it onto Highway 90.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
The man faces several charges, including disturbing the peace and destruction of property.More >>
The man faces several charges, including disturbing the peace and destruction of property.More >>
Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.More >>
Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.More >>
The school district says requesting the removal of the Confederate flag vanity plates as a condition of maintaining a parking pass doesn’t violate free speech rights.More >>
The school district says requesting the removal of the Confederate flag vanity plates as a condition of maintaining a parking pass doesn’t violate free speech rights.More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
A Florida woman is facing animal cruelty charges after she was caught on surveillance camera kicking a small dog around an elevator at a condominium complex.More >>
A Florida woman is facing animal cruelty charges after she was caught on surveillance camera kicking a small dog around an elevator at a condominium complex.More >>
Dove has issued an apology after releasing a series of images that many are calling 'racist' in a Facebook ad.More >>
Dove has issued an apology after releasing a series of images that many are calling 'racist' in a Facebook ad.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
This was the break deputies needed to locate Lawrence. Dispatch was able to relay the GPS coordinates to deputes on the ground as well as Metro One.More >>
This was the break deputies needed to locate Lawrence. Dispatch was able to relay the GPS coordinates to deputes on the ground as well as Metro One.More >>