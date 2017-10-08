Jackson Co. residents survey storm damage

Nate made landfall for a second time in Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 hurricane, but it quickly weakened to a tropical storm.More >>
Nate made landfall for a second time in Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 hurricane, but it quickly weakened to a tropical storm.More >>
From coast to coast, south Mississippi felt Hurricane Nate's fury. The powerful wind and rain from the storm did quite a bit of rearranging.More >>
From coast to coast, south Mississippi felt Hurricane Nate's fury. The powerful wind and rain from the storm did quite a bit of rearranging.More >>
Hurricane Nate hammered the Mississippi Gulf Coast for more than 12 hours Saturday.More >>
Hurricane Nate hammered the Mississippi Gulf Coast for more than 12 hours Saturday.More >>
South Mississippian's have learned a lot since August 29th, 2005 when Hurricane Katrina made landfall.More >>
South Mississippian's have learned a lot since August 29th, 2005 when Hurricane Katrina made landfall.More >>
As of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, roughly 6,000 customers from multiple utility companies are without power in South Mississippi.More >>
As of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, roughly 6,000 customers from multiple utility companies are without power in South Mississippi.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
Thousands are without power in the Upstate and western North Carolina and the National Weather Service is reporting multiple trees and power lines down as effects of Nate wipe through the Carolinas Sunday afternoon.More >>
Thousands are without power in the Upstate and western North Carolina and the National Weather Service is reporting multiple trees and power lines down as effects of Nate wipe through the Carolinas Sunday afternoon.More >>
All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt.More >>
All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt.More >>
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.More >>
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.More >>
A 3 year old girl missing from a Richardson home who prompted an amber alert yesterday is still missing.More >>
A 3 year old girl missing from a Richardson home who prompted an amber alert yesterday is still missing.More >>