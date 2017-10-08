Jackson Co. residents survey storm damage

Hurricane Nate hammered the Mississippi Gulf Coast for more than 12 hours Saturday. When the sun rose, residents emerged to survey the damage.

Trees fell on cars, houses, and power lines. For some, avoiding flood waters put their vehicles in more danger.

Michelle Edwards is a hospice nurse in Ocean Springs. She was expecting to drive to work Sunday night, but damage from the storm changed her plans.

"What we did was, we moved the cars up, so we wouldn't get flooded because we understood that there was a very large storm surge that was going to come in with the storm," said Edwards. "We didn't get a surge; I think was halfway up my yard, from the little basin back here. But we got the nice tree here on the car.

Elsewhere in Ocean Springs, two large trees fell; one landing on a home and taking down power lines. A group of friends worked through the day to cut up the tree and assess damage to the home.

In Pascagoula, water made its way from Chicot Bayou and Bayou Casotte into neighborhoods. Luckily for the families, the only real damage was to items stored beneath their raised homes. Farther north in Moss Point, two fishing boats docked on the Pascagoula River are now in ruins.

But, despite the turn of events, residents remain thankful to those offering help.

"They have been awesome. They have been friendly and, gone over and above and beyond what they needed to do," said Daryle Servov.

Edwards added, "Thank God nobody got hurt. And that's the main thing."

