3 rescued in Jackson Co. during Hurricane Nate

Jackson County officials say they made three rescues during Hurricane Nate's wrath last night. One of them, a woman on Elder Ferry Road in Moss Point.

Most of the water that flooded Vicki Taylor's home last night is now gone. She spent the morning checking out the damage left from Hurricane Nate. She had to be rescued overnight because of the rising floodwaters.

She hasn't lived in her home for long. When officials urged people in low lying areas to evacuate, she didn't know she was one of them. She thought she could ride out the storm.

When her TV blew a fuse and set off the smoke detector, she know she had to get out of there.

"I just got up, put some clothes on, called the police and said somebody needs to come get me. I didn't know it was going to flood, and I don't want to get electrocuted," said Taylor. "I don't know what to do because the water was everywhere it was up to my ankle in my rubber boats," she said.

Up 4 and a half inches, to be exact.

"They couldn't come and get me right away cuz the wind was still too high," she said.

Taylor waited about an hour for help to arrive.

She spent the night in another part of Moss Point with family. She came back this morning with help to see what she could salvage and what will need to be replaced.

"I came to get what I need because I cant stay here. After that, I guess I'll contact my insurance companies because my car cant drive. It's wet," Taylor said in disbelief. Despite the devastation in her home, she's optimistic.

"I'm not worried because I have everything that I'm suppose to have. I'm trusting God to sort all this stuff out," Taylor said.

