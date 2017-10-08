Electrical short causes delay on I-110 drawbridge

Nate made landfall for a second time in Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 hurricane, but it quickly weakened to a tropical storm.More >>
Dozens of shrimp boats and other large vessels are at a standstill on Biloxi’s Back Bay due to a problem with the I-110 drawbridge.More >>
Drivers are being asked to avoid Hwy. 90 while crews remove sand and debris from the beachfront highway. The sand beach is still closed to the public all across Harrison County.More >>
The Mississippi Gaming Commission has given the all-clear for coast casinos to reopen, starting at 11:30am.More >>
As of 7:00 a.m. Sunday, roughly 28,000 customers from multiple utility companies are without power in South Mississippi.More >>
All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt.More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
If you want a free pumpkin, head over to Pass Christian and grab one off the beach while they last.More >>
LSU's Tiger Band issued a statement on Facebook Sunday clarifying an incident that happened Saturday during their matchup against the Florida Gators that left many fans upset.More >>
