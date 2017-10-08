Electrical short causes delay on I-110 drawbridge

Dozens of shrimp boats and other large vessels are at a standstill on Biloxi’s Back Bay due to a problem with the I-110 drawbridge.

D’Iberville Mayor Rusty Quave told WLOX News Now an electrical short is preventing the draw from raising to allow marine traffic through.

Quave said he talked to the bridge tender and MDOT crews are hoping to repair the draw in about an hour so boats can make their way to the harbors on the beach.

