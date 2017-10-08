Copy-VP Pence leaves NFL game over national anthem protest

(RNN) - The Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers played in front of a smaller crowd after a national anthem protest Sunday.

Vice President Mike Pence, a former governor of Indiana, took in the game in his home state but left after players knelt during the national anthem.

Pence tweeted a statement saying he left the stadium because, "I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our flag or our national anthem."

I stand with @POTUS Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/B0zP5M41MQ — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

It was part of a series of tweets Pence posted, giving the statement in pieces before posting the entire statement.

He also posted a picture of himself and his wife, Karen, standing during the anthem.

We were proud to stand - with all our @Colts - for our soldiers, our flag, and our National Anthem ???? pic.twitter.com/mkZiKMkPDD — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

President Donald Trump tweeted that he had told Pence to leave if there were protests.

I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt. Pence was at the game to see the Colts honor former quarterback Peyton Manning.

The protests have become a staple of NFL games after Trump said NFL owners should fire any "son of a bitch" who protests.

