Wilkes Bridge stuck open in Gulfport

The Wilkes Bridge on Cowan Lorraine Road in Gulfport is stuck in the open position. MDOT crews are assessing the problem.

The bridge opened for marine traffic, but malfunctioned and is not closing to allow vehicle traffic. It’s unclear if the issue is related to Hurricane Nate.

Officials expect the bridge to be open by 1:30pm.

