Storm survivor pumpkins litter beachfront in Pass Christian

If you want a free pumpkin, head over to Pass Christian and grab one off the beach while they last.

Hurricane Nate's storm surge relocated Trinity Episcopal Church's pumpkin patch all over Hwy 90. Most of the pumpkins have been moved off the road, and are now lined up on the beachfront.

Fred Tagge with Trinity Episcopal said the public is welcome to take any of the surviving pumpkins. He said the bruising the pumpkins received from the wave action will shorten their useful life to about two or four days. But they will still make good animal feed for horses or pigs.

The church will be getting a replacement truckload of pumpkins on Saturday, October 14 at 11am. Volunteers are welcome to come help unload. After that, the annual fundraiser will reopen at the church property on Hwy 90 and run through the end of the month.

