Officials secure roadways in preparation for Hurricane Nate

Live video from WLOX News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WLOX News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Crews have removed the arms on the Wilkes Bridge in Gulfport. (Photo source: WLOX)

With Hurricane Nate expected to make landfall on the Coast around 11 p.m., city and county officials are preparing area roadways.

In Gulfport, crossing arms on the Wilkes Bridge have been removed and stored for safety. At this time, the bridge remains open.

At least a dozen traffic lights on Highway 90 from Pass Christian to Long Beach are in flashing mode in an effort to urge drivers to stay off of the road. Gulfport Public Information Officer Sgt. Joshua Bromen tweeted the following reminder:

No traffic lights: Treat as a four-way stop

Treat as a four-way stop Flashing red: Treat as a stop sign

Treat as a stop sign Flashing yellow: Proceed with caution only when traffic permits

Multiple shelters are open across the Coast. If residents plan to evacuate, they should plan to do so before nightfall. Curfews have been issued for Harrison, Hancock, and Jackson counties.

According to the Biloxi Police Department, Causeway Park has taken on water. The following streets in Biloxi are now closed:

Shortly before 5 p.m., the Department of Marine Resources rescued three people from a stranded sailboat in Hancock County.

Download the WLOX First Alert Weather app or visit wlox.com/weather for the latest updates, and click here to view the WLOX Hurricane Center.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.