WATCH: Residents, businesses prepare for Hurricane Nate

With Hurricane Nate expected to make landfall on the Coast within hours, Coast residents and businesses are taking precautions.
WLOX News Now reporters are spread across the area, gathering the latest information and details to keep South Mississippi Safe.
Download the WLOX First Alert Weather app or visit wlox.com/weather for the latest updates, and click here to view the WLOX Hurricane Center.
Storm shelters on the coast are preparing to open as emergency management officials plan for the potential impact of Nate.More >>
Hurricane Nate is expected to make its way to the Coast within hours, and officials are warning Jackson County residents to take precautions. A tornado warning is in effect for the county until 3:45 p.m.More >>
The Mississippi Gaming Commission has ordered all Gulf Coast casinos to close by 5pm Saturday ahead of Hurricane Nate's arrival.More >>
Harrison County has issued a mandatory curfew beginning Saturday at 7pm and lasting until 9am Sunday. Hancock County officials previously issued their own mandatory curfew beginning at 9pm.More >>
Seven to eleven feet or more of life-threatening storm surge is expected to impact the coastal areas of Mississippi, leading to extreme-level impacts.More >>
The beach in Harrison County is now closed, and all areas of the beach south of the seawall are under a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Nate moves closer to South Mississippi.More >>
