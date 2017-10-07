WATCH: Residents, businesses prepare for Hurricane Nate

With Hurricane Nate expected to make landfall on the Coast within hours, Coast residents and businesses are taking precautions.

WLOX News Now reporters are spread across the area, gathering the latest information and details to keep South Mississippi Safe.

Download the WLOX First Alert Weather app or visit wlox.com/weather for the latest updates, and click here to view the WLOX Hurricane Center.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.