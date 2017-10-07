Gov. Bryant: Jackson Co. residents urged to take action

Live video from WLOX News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WLOX News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Hurricane Nate is expected to make its way to the Coast within hours, and officials are warning Jackson County residents to take precautions.More >>
Hurricane Nate is expected to make its way to the Coast within hours, and officials are warning Jackson County residents to take precautions.More >>
Harrison County has issued a mandatory curfew beginning Saturday at 7pm and lasting until 9am Sunday. Hancock County officials previously issued their own mandatory curfew beginning at 9pm.More >>
Harrison County has issued a mandatory curfew beginning Saturday at 7pm and lasting until 9am Sunday. Hancock County officials previously issued their own mandatory curfew beginning at 9pm.More >>
The Mississippi Gaming Commission has ordered all Gulf Coast casinos to close by 5pm Saturday ahead of Hurricane Nate's arrival.More >>
The Mississippi Gaming Commission has ordered all Gulf Coast casinos to close by 5pm Saturday ahead of Hurricane Nate's arrival.More >>
Seven to eleven feet or more of life-threatening storm surge is expected to impact the coastal areas of Mississippi, leading to extreme-level impacts.More >>
Seven to eleven feet or more of life-threatening storm surge is expected to impact the coastal areas of Mississippi, leading to extreme-level impacts.More >>
The beach in Harrison County is now closed, and all areas of the beach south of the seawall are under a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Nate moves closer to South Mississippi.More >>
The beach in Harrison County is now closed, and all areas of the beach south of the seawall are under a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Nate moves closer to South Mississippi.More >>
Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies.More >>
Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
As Hurricane Nate picks up its pace, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference to notify the public of the new timeline.More >>
As Hurricane Nate picks up its pace, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference to notify the public of the new timeline.More >>
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.More >>
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.More >>
The beach in Harrison County is now closed, and all areas of the beach south of the seawall are under a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Nate moves closer to South Mississippi.More >>
The beach in Harrison County is now closed, and all areas of the beach south of the seawall are under a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Nate moves closer to South Mississippi.More >>