Hwy 90, sand beach closed in Harrison County as cleanup continues

Nate made landfall for a second time in Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 hurricane, but it quickly weakened to a tropical storm.More >>
If you want a free pumpkin, head over to Pass Christian and grab one off the beach while they last.More >>
Drivers are being asked to avoid Hwy. 90 while crews remove sand and debris from the beachfront highway. The sand beach is still closed to the public all across Harrison County.More >>
Cleanup crews are working across South Mississippi to clean up debris on the roadways. Officials in Jackson County say they're lucky that there appears to be no major damage from Hurricane Nate.More >>
A storefront window at Tuesday Morning in the Edgewater Village Shopping Center blew out overnight as Hurricane Nate made landfall in Biloxi. Sunday morning, Biloxi Police were on the scene keeping the area secure until store employees could arrive.More >>
The country music star gave a surprise performance of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” in the show’s cold open.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
A naked Tucson woman started a kitchen fire while trying to cook a cat, authorities said. She allegedly tried to stab a fire captain who was responding to the blaze.More >>
President Donald Trump declared an emergency in Alabama after Hurricane Nate hit the state Saturday and Sunday.More >>
A law enforcement official says investigators believe a note found in the Vegas gunman's hotel room contained numbers that helped him calculate precise shots.More >>
