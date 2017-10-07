Hancock, Jackson counties lift curfews at 7am

Live video from WLOX News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WLOX News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Officials in Hancock County lifted their curfew early Sunday morning. As of 7am, Hancock and Jackson counties were no longer under a mandatory curfew. Harrison County's curfew is still in effect until 9am.

If you're out on the roads this morning, watch for debris and any downed power lines. There are still thousands without power across South Mississippi, but that number is steadily shrinking as power crews get to work.

