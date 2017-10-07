Curfews issued for Harrison, Hancock counties

Harrison County just issued a mandatory curfew beginning Saturday at 7pm and lasting until 9am Sunday. Officials warn that anyone on the road after 7pm will be stopped. And all vehicles parked or left abandoned on Hwy 90 in the service bays or harbors will be towed at the owner's expense.

Hancock County officials previously issued their own mandatory curfew beginning Saturday at 9pm and ending Sunday morning at 9am. That includes the cities of Diamondhead, Bay St. Louis, and Waveland.

A mandatory evacuation remains in effect for all low-lying areas of the county, including residents who live on rivers, river inlets, bayou creeks and in travel trailers, modular/mobile homes, homes under construction and or partially constructed homes.

If you need to evacuate, shelters are now open across South Mississippi. See a full list of shelter locations here: http://bit.ly/2hVVhSt

