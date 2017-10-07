All curfews lifted, but drivers should avoid Hwy 90

Live video from WLOX News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WLOX News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Nate made landfall for a second time in Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 hurricane, but it quickly weakened to a tropical storm.More >>
Nate made landfall for a second time in Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 hurricane, but it quickly weakened to a tropical storm.More >>
Cleanup crews are working across South Mississippi to clean up debris on the roadways. Officials in Jackson County say they're lucky that there appears to be no major damage from Hurricane Nate.More >>
Cleanup crews are working across South Mississippi to clean up debris on the roadways. Officials in Jackson County say they're lucky that there appears to be no major damage from Hurricane Nate.More >>
A storefront window at Tuesday Morning in the Edgewater Village Shopping Center blew out overnight as Hurricane Nate made landfall in Biloxi. Sunday morning, Biloxi Police were on the scene keeping the area secure until store employees could arrive.More >>
A storefront window at Tuesday Morning in the Edgewater Village Shopping Center blew out overnight as Hurricane Nate made landfall in Biloxi. Sunday morning, Biloxi Police were on the scene keeping the area secure until store employees could arrive.More >>
As of 7:00 a.m. Sunday, roughly 28,000 customers from multiple utility companies are without power in South Mississippi.More >>
As of 7:00 a.m. Sunday, roughly 28,000 customers from multiple utility companies are without power in South Mississippi.More >>
The mandatory curfew put into effect Saturday night is now lifted across the coast. But drivers are being urged to avoid Hwy 90 across the coast as cleanup crews work to remove debris from the roadway.More >>
The mandatory curfew put into effect Saturday night is now lifted across the coast. But drivers are being urged to avoid Hwy 90 across the coast as cleanup crews work to remove debris from the roadway.More >>
Nate made landfall for a second time in Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 hurricane, but it quickly weakened to a tropical storm.More >>
Nate made landfall for a second time in Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 hurricane, but it quickly weakened to a tropical storm.More >>
The country music star gave a surprise performance of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” in the show’s cold open.More >>
The country music star gave a surprise performance of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” in the show’s cold open.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
Hurricane Nate made a second landfall near Biloxi, MS, early Sunday.More >>
Hurricane Nate made a second landfall near Biloxi, MS, early Sunday.More >>
Advocates said that new electronic devices would regulate truckers' hours, which they believe would prevent them from getting into bad accidents.More >>
Advocates said that new electronic devices would regulate truckers' hours, which they believe would prevent them from getting into bad accidents.More >>