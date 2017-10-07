All curfews lifted, but drivers should avoid Hwy 90

Live video from WLOX News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WLOX News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

A large tree was blocking Holley Street in Biloxi Sunday morning. Folks all across South Mississippi woke up to similar views following Nate's exit overnight. (Photo source: WLOX)

The mandatory curfew put into effect Saturday night is now lifted across the coast. But drivers are being urged to avoid Hwy 90 across the coast as cleanup crews work to remove debris from the roadway.

If you're out on any roads this morning, watch for debris and downed power lines. There are still thousands without power across South Mississippi, but that number is steadily shrinking as power crews get to work.

Large tree blocking Holley Street in Biloxi. pic.twitter.com/4VLOCsRxk4 — Christina Garcia (@WloxGarcia) October 8, 2017

Large boat "Reliance" washed ashore on Biloxi beach. pic.twitter.com/8XH2BmtW3O — Christina Garcia (@WloxGarcia) October 8, 2017

Team Waste dumpster on the beach pic.twitter.com/Bg9ATeFYl2 — Christina Garcia (@WloxGarcia) October 8, 2017

Storm drains stuffed with debris on 90. pic.twitter.com/7rKhpKmNZn — Christina Garcia (@WloxGarcia) October 8, 2017

