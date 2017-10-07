New details on remains found near Tchoutacabouffa River

Just after 9am Saturday, investigators were called to an area known as "Hurricane Hole" where a body was found in the water. (Photo source: WLOX viewer)

The skeletal remains discovered off Cedar Lake Rd. over the weekend may have been there since July 2015, according to Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove.

Hargrove said investigators believe they have identified the individual, but the identity won’t be released until scientists do a more thorough analysis of the bones. The remains will be taken to the state crime lab Tuesday.

The remains were found in a hammock near an area on the Tchoutacabouffa River known as “Hurricane Hole” on Saturday. Police say they also found clothing and other items, suggesting a person may have been camping or living there.

Investigators said it’s not clear yet if any foul play is involved.

