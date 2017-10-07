Biloxi Police and the DMR Marine Patrol are investigating a body found in the Tchoutacabouffa River off Cedar Lake Road. Just after 9am Saturday, investigators were called to an area known as "Hurricane Hole" where a body was found in the water.

It's not clear yet if any foul play was involved. We'll update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

