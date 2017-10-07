WATCH LIVE: Harrison Co. EMA holds news conference on Hurricane Nate

Live video from WLOX News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WLOX News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

The Harrison County Emergency Management Agency will hold a news conference at 10:30am to give the latest on preparations for Hurricane Nate. Mobile users can watch the live feed here: http://shout.lt/ZFqn

The storm is still moving quickly toward South Mississippi and is now expected to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane sometime after midnight.

Shelters are opening today in all the coastal counties. Click here for a full list of locations.

There's still time to sign up for free rides to hurricane shelters in Harrison County. Coast Transit Authority will provide rides to shelters for those residents without transportation, but you have to register with CTA by calling (228) 896-8080 between 8am and 5pm Saturday.

Sandbags are still available at the following locations: http://bit.ly/2fZw9Km

