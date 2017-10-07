Harrison County beach now under a mandatory evacuation

Live video from WLOX News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WLOX News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

The beach in Harrison County is now closed, and all areas of the beach south of the seawall are under a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Nate moves closer to South Mississippi. The storm is currently expected to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane sometime after midnight.

The county has also issued a mandatory curfew beginning Saturday at 7pm and lasting until Sunday at 9am.

Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy said to expect Hwy 90 to be underwater tonight. He said first responders will not be able to reach you during the height of the storm if you decide to stay in a flood-prone area.

Shelters are opening today in all the coastal counties. Click here for a full list of locations.

There's still time to sign up for free rides to hurricane shelters in Harrison County. Coast Transit Authority will provide rides to shelters for those residents without transportation, but you have to register with CTA by calling (228) 896-8080 between 8am and 5pm Saturday.

Sandbags are still available at the following locations: http://bit.ly/2fZw9Km

