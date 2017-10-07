Harrison County beach now under a mandatory evacuation

Live video from WLOX News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WLOX News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
The beach in Harrison County is now closed, and all areas of the beach south of the seawall are under a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Nate moves closer to South Mississippi.More >>
Harrison County has issued a mandatory curfew beginning Saturday at 7pm and lasting until 9am Sunday. Hancock County officials previously issued their own mandatory curfew beginning at 9pm.More >>
Biloxi Police and the DMR Marine Patrol are investigating a body found in the Tchoutacabouffa River off Cedar Lake Road.More >>
Rush your preparations to completion before Saturday afternoon. That is when things will begin to go downhill for parts of South MS as rain bands move in.More >>
Power outages are expected as Hurricane Nate moves onshore Saturday evening. That's why coast electric companies already have crews standing by to restore service as needed.More >>
As Hurricane Nate picks up its pace, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference to notify the public of the new timeline.More >>
Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.More >>
