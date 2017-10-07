Time is up! Nate impacts arrive within hours

Seven to eleven feet or more of life-threatening storm surge is expected to impact the coastal areas of Mississippi, leading to extreme-level impacts.More >>
All of South Mississippi remains inside of the cone of uncertainty, according to Thursday morning's forecast from the National Hurricane Center.More >>
Tropical Depression 16 has formed in the southern Caribbean. The system is expected to grow to hurricane strength this weekend and impact the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Nate.More >>
The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring a tropical wave near Cuba that shows slow signs of development.More >>
