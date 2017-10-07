Time is up! Nate impacts arrive within hours - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Time is up! Nate impacts arrive within hours

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
Hurricane Nate impacts expected to begin Saturday night.
Nate's worst impacts to South MS will likely occur Saturday night overnight into Sunday.
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Hurricane Nate is approaching the Gulf Coast. And time is up to prepare. Rain bands are beginning to move into South Mississippi.

Weather conditions are just beginning to go downhill for parts of South MS as rain bands move in.

How will Nate ultimately affect South MS? 

Heavy rainfall of four to eight inches is expected across all of South Mississippi. This could lead to high-level flooding.

Seven to eleven feet or more of life-threatening storm surge is expected to impact the coastal areas of Mississippi, leading to extreme-level impacts.

Damaging winds of 50 to 70 miles per hour are expected to impact much of South Mississippi, with a few areas seeing winds between 74 to 110 closest to the storm's core.

The worst tornado and waterspout impacts will occur from now through early Sunday morning. The worst wind, surge, and rainfall impacts will occur between 6pm Saturday and 6 AM Sunday.

"Make no mistake, the greatest threat to livelihood from Nate will be the extreme storm surge affecting coastal areas," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "But, strong wind will also lead to damage to homes, businesses, and other structures. Also, power outages could last for a few days in some locations."

