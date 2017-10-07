Time is almost up! Nate impacts are only hours away

Storm surge will pose extreme life-threatening impacts to South MS. Damaging wind and flooding rain will cause many issues too.

Hurricane Nate is approaching the Gulf Coast. And time is running out quickly for locals to finish their preparations before storm impacts begin.

Rush your preparations to completion before Saturday afternoon. That is when things will begin to go downhill for parts of South MS as rain bands move in.

How will Nate affect South MS? This chart should give you a general idea of what to expect:

Heavy rainfall of four to eight inches is expected across all of South Mississippi. This could lead to high-level flooding. Six to nine feet or more of life-threatening storm surge is expected to impact the coastal areas of Mississippi, leading to extreme-level impacts. Damaging winds of 55 to 74 miles per hour are expected to impact much of South Mississippi, with a few areas seeing winds between 74 to 95 closest to the storm's core.

"Make no mistake, the greatest threat to livelihood from Nate will be the extreme storm surge affecting coastal areas," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "But, strong wind will also lead to damage to homes, businesses, and other structures. Also, power outages could last for a few days in some locations."

