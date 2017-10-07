Time is almost up! Nate impacts are only hours away - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Time is almost up! Nate impacts are only hours away

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
Connect
By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
Connect
Hurricane Nate impacts expected to begin Saturday night. Hurricane Nate impacts expected to begin Saturday night.
Storm surge will pose extreme life-threatening impacts to South MS. Damaging wind and flooding rain will cause many issues too. Storm surge will pose extreme life-threatening impacts to South MS. Damaging wind and flooding rain will cause many issues too.
Nate's worst impacts to South MS will likely occur Saturday night overnight into Sunday. Nate's worst impacts to South MS will likely occur Saturday night overnight into Sunday.
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Hurricane Nate is approaching the Gulf Coast. And time is running out quickly for locals to finish their preparations before storm impacts begin.

Rush your preparations to completion before Saturday afternoon. That is when things will begin to go downhill for parts of South MS as rain bands move in.

How will Nate affect South MS? This chart should give you a general idea of what to expect:

Heavy rainfall of four to eight inches is expected across all of South Mississippi. This could lead to high-level flooding. Six to nine feet or more of life-threatening storm surge is expected to impact the coastal areas of Mississippi, leading to extreme-level impacts. Damaging winds of 55 to 74 miles per hour are expected to impact much of South Mississippi, with a few areas seeing winds between 74 to 95 closest to the storm's core.

"Make no mistake, the greatest threat to livelihood from Nate will be the extreme storm surge affecting coastal areas," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "But, strong wind will also lead to damage to homes, businesses, and other structures. Also, power outages could last for a few days in some locations."

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • WLOX First Alert Weather BlogsMore>>

  • Time is almost up! Nate impacts are only hours away

    Time is almost up! Nate impacts are only hours away

    Saturday, October 7 2017 10:09 AM EDT2017-10-07 14:09:26 GMT
    Hurricane Nate impacts expected to begin Saturday night.Hurricane Nate impacts expected to begin Saturday night.

    Rush your preparations to completion before Saturday afternoon. That is when things will begin to go downhill for parts of South MS as rain bands move in.

    More >>

    Rush your preparations to completion before Saturday afternoon. That is when things will begin to go downhill for parts of South MS as rain bands move in.

    More >>

  • Tropical Storm Watches possible by Thursday Night

    Tropical Storm Watches possible by Thursday Night

    Thursday, October 5 2017 12:11 PM EDT2017-10-05 16:11:01 GMT
    Tropical storm force wind could move into South MS as early as Saturday evening, according to Thursday's forecastTropical storm force wind could move into South MS as early as Saturday evening, according to Thursday's forecast

    All of South Mississippi remains inside of the cone of uncertainty, according to Thursday morning's forecast from the National Hurricane Center.

    More >>

    All of South Mississippi remains inside of the cone of uncertainty, according to Thursday morning's forecast from the National Hurricane Center.

    More >>

  • Tropical Depression 16 forms; expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane

    Tropical Depression 16 forms; expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 1:06 PM EDT2017-10-04 17:06:10 GMT
    Tropical Depression 16 has formed in the southern Caribbean. (Photo source: WLOX)Tropical Depression 16 has formed in the southern Caribbean. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Tropical Depression 16 has formed in the southern Caribbean. The system is expected to grow to hurricane strength this weekend and impact the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Nate.

    More >>

    Tropical Depression 16 has formed in the southern Caribbean. The system is expected to grow to hurricane strength this weekend and impact the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Nate.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly