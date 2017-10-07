Friday Night Football Showdown: Week 8 Recap

A few teams have distinguished themselves as contenders in their respective regions following week 8 of the high school football season. In Region 4-6A the Gulfport Admirals (4-3, 3-0) grabbed sole possession atop the standings with a 26-7 win over Hancock (5-2, 2-1). Admirals quarterback T.Q. Newsome scored two rushing touchdowns in the first half and tossed a touchdown pass to tight end Dimitriades for a 19-0 first half lead.

Ocean Springs (3-4, 1-2) handed Biloxi (2-6, 2-1) its first region setback Friday night 26-21. The Greyhounds came up with a couple of interceptions to help secure the win.

Harrison Central (3-4, 2-1) is back in contention in the Region 4-6A ranks. The Red Rebels defeated St. Martin (3-4, 0-3) 23-13.

D'Iberville (3-4, 2-1) remains in the hunt for the region title after rolling past Pascagoula (2-5, 0-3) 42-13. Running back Ja'Quavis Foster had two rushing touchdowns in the first half that helped propel the Warriors to a 27-7 halftime lead. The Warriors defense had a big night. On a Pascagoula high snap to the quarterback, the ball bounced high into the air as players converged on it and Thomas King gabbed the ball out of the air and raced 17 yards for a touchdown.

Picayune (6-1, 3-0) and Hattiesburg (7-0, 3-0) share the top spot in the Region 4-5A ranks. The Maroon Tide held off Stone (3-3, 1-2) 42-35 in Perkinston Friday night. Running back Shaun Anderson had a big night for the Maroon Tide. He rushed over 400 yards and scored 5 touchdowns. Hattiesburg defeated Pearl River Central (0-7, 0-3) 56-6.

Wayne County (5-3, 2-1) and Long Beach (5-2, 2-1) were involved in a thrilling Region 4-5A showdown. The game went into overtime and the War Eagles beat the Bearcats 48-42. Bearcats sophomore quarterback Cade Crosby scored the games first touchdown on a five yard keeper. Long Beach was in position to grab a 14-0 lead, but Crosby's pass was intercepted in the end zone by Demetrius Harris of Wayne County. War Eagles quarterback Joshua Page displayed his athletic talents when he took off on an incredible 75 yard touchdown run that tied the game 7-7. It was back and forth all night as Wayne County scored late to force overtime and eventually posted the win.

In one other Region 4-5A games, Gautier (2-5, 1-2) beat West Harrison (1-6, 0-3) 26-21.

East Central (6-0, 2-0) dominated Pass Christian (3-4, 1-1) 48-0 in a Region 8-4A clash in the Pass. Running back Tony Brown scored two first half touchdowns to give the undefeated Hornets momentum. He added another touchdown in the second half and ended the night with 124 yards rushing. Fellow Hornets running back Ryan Evans also had a first half touchdown as East Central rushing attack has been rock solid all-season long. Evans added a second rushing TD in the second half and closed out with 121 yards rushing.

St. Stanislaus (4-3, 2-0) kept pace with East Central and share the top spot in the Region 8-4A standings. The Rockachaws took home the Battle for the Crabtrap again in convincing fashion over Bay High (0-7, 0-2) by the score of 30-0.

Moss Point (2-6, 1-1) got under the Region 4-5A win column with a 14-0 decision over Vancleave (1-6, 0-2).

Poplarville (7-0, 2-0) took care of business by beating Forrest County AHS 31-0. Senior running back Austin Bolton had the Hornets bolting out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. He exploded for a 51-yard touchdown. The Hornets also had success in the passing game. Antonio Barnes connect with Canaan Ray for an 18-yard third quarter touchdown pass.

Resurrection jumped back into contention in the Region 4-1A ranks Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Pascagoula. The Eagles (3-5, 2-1) blanked Salem 48-0.

Richton beat St. Patrick (2-5, 0-2) 34-28 in a Region 8-2A Friday Night Football Showdown.

You can watch highlights from the 7 games that were featured on the Friday Night Football Showdown by logging on to WLOX.com.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

