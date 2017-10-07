Moving quickly, Nate now Category 1 hurricane

According to the National Weather Service, Tropical Storm Nate is now classified as a category 1 hurricane with 75 miles per hour winds.

Moving north at a quick pace, the Coast could see impacts as early as 1 p.m. Saturday.

LIST: Sandbag stations available across the Coast

LIST: Storm shelters open ahead of tropical storm

Multiple Coast counties encourage voluntary evacuations

