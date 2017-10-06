Pass Christian Masonic lodge hosting bone marrow donor registry

Zayen Williams is 14 and in need of a bone marrow transplant. (Photo source: Zonetta Williams)

A Pass Christian Masonic lodge hopes to be the link between a 14-year-old teen and a matching bone marrow donor.

Mexican Gulf Lodge #64 is hosting a bone marrow registry drive for Zayen Williams on October 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The registration event will be held at Cigars in the Pass on Davis Ave.

Williams was diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia in 2015 after noticing chronic fatigue and heart palpitations. Despite multiple transfusions and trips to the hospital, a bone marrow transplant became Zayen's best option for recovery.

His family is searching for healthy donors between the ages of 18 and 44 to test.

The registration process is simple: all it takes is a cheek swab and some paperwork. Free lunch will be provided for those who agree to be tested.

As reported by BeTheMatch.org, patients are most likely to match someone with shared ancestry. Statistically, African-American patients have the lowest odds of finding a match. Through this event, the Masons of Pass Christian and the Williams family are dedicated to beating the odds.

For questions or additional information, email Jake Cook at mexicangulflodge64@gmail.com, or call 205-515-0380.

