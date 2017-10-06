Pascagoula police searching for bank robbery suspect - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pascagoula police searching for bank robbery suspect


PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

Pascagoula police are searching for a bank robbery suspect. The Hancock Bank on Hwy. 90 was robbed just after 5 p.m.

Police tell us the suspect is a white man, and he left the scene in a vehicle after the robbery. He was last seen driving west on Hwy. 90.

WLOX News Now is working to gather more details on this developing story.

