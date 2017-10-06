Copy-Scalise to throw first pitch at Nationals game

(CNN) - The Washington Nationals are opening their playoff season Friday with a special visit from a Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA).

Scalise will throw out the ceremonial first pitch in the game against the Chicago Cubs.

Scalise was critically wounded in June when a gunman opened fire on the Republican baseball team at a practice before its annual game against the Democrats.

He was shot in the hip and suffered significant damage to bones, organs and blood vessels.

Three other people were also shot before police killed the gunman.

Scalise returned to the House of Representatives last month.

