Copy-Scalise to throw first pitch at Nationals game

(CNN) - The Washington Nationals are opening their playoff season Friday with a special visit from a Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA).
Scalise will throw out the ceremonial first pitch in the game against the Chicago Cubs.
Scalise was critically wounded in June when a gunman opened fire on the Republican baseball team at a practice before its annual game against the Democrats.
He was shot in the hip and suffered significant damage to bones, organs and blood vessels.
Three other people were also shot before police killed the gunman.
Scalise returned to the House of Representatives last month.
Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.
After escaping two hurricanes, one to the west and then one to the east, now it's South Mississippi's turn to deal with the mess that Nate will be causing.More >>
After escaping two hurricanes, one to the west and then one to the east, now it's South Mississippi's turn to deal with the mess that Nate will be causing.More >>
A procession of vessels left Biloxi Bay on Friday afternoon ahead of Tropical Storm Nate, which is expected to make landfall this weekend.More >>
A procession of vessels left Biloxi Bay on Friday afternoon ahead of Tropical Storm Nate, which is expected to make landfall this weekend.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane warning on the Gulf Coast from Grand Isle, LA to the Alabama/Florida border.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane warning on the Gulf Coast from Grand Isle, LA to the Alabama/Florida border.More >>
With counties along the Coast taking precautions ahead of Tropical Storm Nate, electrical companies are working overtime to ensure the safety of residents.More >>
With counties along the Coast taking precautions ahead of Tropical Storm Nate, electrical companies are working overtime to ensure the safety of residents.More >>
Storm shelters on the coast are preparing to open as emergency management officials plan for the potential impact of Nate.More >>
Storm shelters on the coast are preparing to open as emergency management officials plan for the potential impact of Nate.More >>