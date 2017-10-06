Scalise to throw first pitch at Nationals game - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Copy-Scalise to throw first pitch at Nationals game

(CNN) - The Washington Nationals are opening their playoff season Friday with a special visit from a Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA).

Scalise will throw out the ceremonial first pitch in the game against the Chicago Cubs.

Scalise was critically wounded in June when a gunman opened fire on the Republican baseball team at a practice before its annual game against the Democrats.

He was shot in the hip and suffered significant damage to bones, organs and blood vessels.

Three other people were also shot before police killed the gunman.

Scalise returned to the House of Representatives last month.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Mississippians prepare for Nate's arrival

    Mississippians prepare for Nate's arrival

    Friday, October 6 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-10-06 22:42:48 GMT
    So far, supplies are still well stocked for those making last-minute preparations for Hurricane Nate.So far, supplies are still well stocked for those making last-minute preparations for Hurricane Nate.

    After escaping two hurricanes, one to the west and then one to the east, now it's South Mississippi's turn to deal with the mess that Nate will be causing.

    More >>

    After escaping two hurricanes, one to the west and then one to the east, now it's South Mississippi's turn to deal with the mess that Nate will be causing.

    More >>

  • Mass exodus of boats in Biloxi

    Mass exodus of boats in Biloxi

    Friday, October 6 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-10-06 22:26:14 GMT
    Boats leaving Biloxi Bay. (Photo source: WLOX News)Boats leaving Biloxi Bay. (Photo source: WLOX News)

    A procession of vessels left Biloxi Bay on Friday afternoon ahead of Tropical Storm Nate, which is expected to make landfall this weekend.

    More >>

    A procession of vessels left Biloxi Bay on Friday afternoon ahead of Tropical Storm Nate, which is expected to make landfall this weekend.

    More >>

  • LIST: Sandbag stations available across the coast

    LIST: Sandbag stations available across the coast

    Friday, October 6 2017 5:16 PM EDT2017-10-06 21:16:05 GMT
    (Photo source: WLOX)(Photo source: WLOX)

    The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane warning on the Gulf Coast from Grand Isle, LA to the Alabama/Florida border.

    More >>

    The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane warning on the Gulf Coast from Grand Isle, LA to the Alabama/Florida border.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly