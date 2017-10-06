Nearly 12,000 power outages reported across South MS

As of 6:00 p.m. Sunday, roughly 12,000 customers from multiple utility companies are without power in South Mississippi.

After Hurricane Nate made landfall on the Gulf Coast, power companies reported that nearly 33,000 customers did not have electricity.

Crews were rolling out at first light to assess the damage Nate left behind. The hurricane took a path straight through Singing River Electric's service area. Prior to the storm, SRE activated its cooperative emergency response network. That means more than 250 co-op linemen and right-of-way crew members are on their way to assist restorations, which more than triples the normal workforce.

“We were able to see good progress today. Successfully organizing power restoration takes strategy, pre-planning and large amounts of manpower,” said Singing River general manager and CEO Mike Smith. “We reached out prior to Hurricane Nate’s landfall to request the necessary help and feel that we have the resources to join our linemen and complete the restoration efforts.”

Mississippi Power Customers are encouraged to use online management tools to report and monitor the status of outages and receive updates. Outage updates and other information will be posted to Singing River Electric’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts, as well as on www.singingriver.com.

Mississippi Power crews are currently restoring service to about 8,400 customers. The largest outage areas are in Ocean Springs, Pascagoula, and Gulfport. There are scattered outages across the area, but those are mostly small clusters likely caused by debris falling on power lines.

"Our crews are already out in the field assessing damage and working to restore service to our customers, " Mississippi Power Spokesman Jeff Shepard told WLOX News Now Sunday morning.

Coast Electric's outage map is now available to all members without the extra step of logging into an account.

Pearl River Valley Electric suffered only minimal damage from Hurricane Nate. At the height of the storm, fewer than 200 member-consumers lost service. PRVEPA crews in the Columbia and Wiggins districts worked during the night to restore service as those scattered outages arose.

Tips to stay safe during severe weather:

Review your storm plan with friends and family

Take time now to charge any mobile devices and power banks

Have an easily accessible emergency kit that includes non-perishable food, water, batteries, and a radio

Prepare an emergency plan for family members who rely on electronic medical equipment, or have special needs

Treat all downed power lines as live wires; beware of lines hidden by trash or trees

Do not connect generators directly to home wiring, and do not operate generators while standing in wet conditions

Do not use generators in enclosed spaces

Download the WLOX First Alert Weather app or visit wlox.com/weather for the latest updates, and click here to view the WLOX Hurricane Center.

