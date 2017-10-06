Nearly 12,000 power outages reported across South MS

Nate made landfall for a second time in Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 hurricane, but it quickly weakened to a tropical storm.More >>
Nate made landfall for a second time in Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 hurricane, but it quickly weakened to a tropical storm.More >>
MEMA executive director Lee Smithson says South Mississippian's have learned a lot since August 29th, 2005 when Hurricane Katrina made landfall.More >>
MEMA executive director Lee Smithson says South Mississippian's have learned a lot since August 29th, 2005 when Hurricane Katrina made landfall.More >>
As of 7:00 a.m. Sunday, roughly 28,000 customers from multiple utility companies are without power in South Mississippi.More >>
As of 7:00 a.m. Sunday, roughly 28,000 customers from multiple utility companies are without power in South Mississippi.More >>
Leah Rollins is amazed at what's left of the large oak tree that toppled over during last night's storm.More >>
Leah Rollins is amazed at what's left of the large oak tree that toppled over during last night's storm.More >>
Whenever a hurricane or tropical storm hits the Mississippi Gulf Coast, it brings with it a tidal surge and that picks up sand and drops it onto Highway 90.More >>
Whenever a hurricane or tropical storm hits the Mississippi Gulf Coast, it brings with it a tidal surge and that picks up sand and drops it onto Highway 90.More >>
All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt.More >>
All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt.More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
Dove has issued an apology after releasing a series of images that many are calling 'racist' in a Facebook ad.More >>
Dove has issued an apology after releasing a series of images that many are calling 'racist' in a Facebook ad.More >>
This was the break deputies needed to locate Lawrence. Dispatch was able to relay the GPS coordinates to deputes on the ground as well as Metro One.More >>
This was the break deputies needed to locate Lawrence. Dispatch was able to relay the GPS coordinates to deputes on the ground as well as Metro One.More >>
Two men died trying to save a father and his daughter struggling to get back to shore. According to the Carolina Beach Fire Department, Don Boles, 60, of Eagle Springs and James Barbour, 53, of Clayton died at the scene after the father and her daughter were taken out of the water.More >>
Two men died trying to save a father and his daughter struggling to get back to shore. According to the Carolina Beach Fire Department, Don Boles, 60, of Eagle Springs and James Barbour, 53, of Clayton died at the scene after the father and her daughter were taken out of the water.More >>