Coast electric companies prepare ahead of TS Nate

With counties along the Coast taking precautions ahead of Tropical Storm Nate, electric companies are working overtime to ensure the safety of residents.

In addition to monitoring the storm, Mississippi Power is securing assistance for up to 800 crew members. Customers are encouraged to use online management tools to report and monitor the status of outages and receive updates.

Singing River Electric officials say crews are ready to transition into power restoration mode if needed. Vehicles are loaded with extra supplies and material, ready to be dispatched in advance if necessary. Linemen from neighboring electric cooperatives in the state are on standby to assist if needed.

"Power outages during tropical weather are most often caused by trees or limbs falling onto power lines and lightning damage to electrical equipment. Singing River Electric dispatchers are on duty around the clock, and linemen will work to restore power to members as long as it is safe to do so depending on the severity of the weather," said Lorri Freeman, Singing River Electric spokesperson.

Outage updates and other information will be posted to Singing River Electric’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts, as well as on www.singingriver.com.

Additionally, Coast Electric has made their outage map available to all members without the extra step of logging into an account.

Tips to stay safe during severe weather:

Review your storm plan with friends and family

Have an easily accessible emergency kit that includes non-perishable food, water, batteries, and a radio

Prepare an emergency plan for family members who rely on electronic medical equipment, or have special needs

Treat all downed power lines as live wires; beware of lines hidden by trash or trees

Do not connect generators directly to home wiring, and do not operate generators while standing in wet conditions

Do not use generators in enclosed spaces

Download the WLOX First Alert Weather app or visit wlox.com/weather for the latest updates, and click here to view the WLOX Hurricane Center.

