Coast electric companies make final preps for Hurricane Nate

Biloxi Police and the DMR Marine Patrol are investigating a body found in the Tchoutacabouffa River off Cedar Lake Road.
The Harrison County Emergency Management Agency will hold a news conference at 10:30am to give the latest on preparations for Hurricane Nate.
Rush your preparations to completion before Saturday afternoon. That is when things will begin to go downhill for parts of South MS as rain bands move in.
Power outages are expected as Hurricane Nate moves onshore Saturday evening. That's why coast electric companies already have crews standing by to restore service as needed.
Storm shelters on the coast are preparing to open as emergency management officials plan for the potential impact of Nate.
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won't let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.
London police say emergency services are outside the Natural History Museum in London after reports that a car has struck pedestrians.
Hurricane Nate continues to gain strength Saturday morning as the storm moves through the southern Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to make landfall before midnight.
